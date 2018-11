Watch: Raheem Sterling awarded ghost penalty after dive

Manchester City are currently taking on Shakhtar Donestk in the Champions League, with the Premier League side 3-0 up as the match approaches the hour mark. Manchester City’s second goal, however, was shrouded in controversy.Raheem Sterling was awarded a penalty for a foul that didn’t happen – after the English forward appeared to kick the pitch instead of being caught by the Ukrainian side’s defender.You can watch the controversial decision for yourself below:For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.