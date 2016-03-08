Watch: Raheem Sterling awarded ghost penalty after dive
07 November at 22:30Manchester City are currently taking on Shakhtar Donestk in the Champions League, with the Premier League side 3-0 up as the match approaches the hour mark. Manchester City’s second goal, however, was shrouded in controversy.
Raheem Sterling was awarded a penalty for a foul that didn’t happen – after the English forward appeared to kick the pitch instead of being caught by the Ukrainian side’s defender.
You can watch the controversial decision for yourself below:
Incredibile rigore assegnato al #manchesterCity . ‘Presunto’ fallo su #Sterling . #ManCityShakhtar pic.twitter.com/KREuDUi4u6— Andrea (@andrea___182) November 7, 2018
