Watch: Raheem Sterling awarded ghost penalty after dive

07 November at 22:30
Manchester City are currently taking on Shakhtar Donestk in the Champions League, with the Premier League side 3-0 up as the match approaches the hour mark. Manchester City’s second goal, however, was shrouded in controversy.
 
Raheem Sterling was awarded a penalty for a foul that didn’t happen – after the English forward appeared to kick the pitch instead of being caught by the Ukrainian side’s defender.
 
You can watch the controversial decision for yourself below:
 
 
