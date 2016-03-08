Watch: Ramsey can't hold back the tears at Arsenal send off

For 11 years of service, for 369 appearances, for 64 goals, for 62 assists, for those Wembley winners, for coming back from that injury to achieve what you have with us, for EVERYTHING you’ve given to this club, we just want to say…



THANK YOU, @aaronramsey! pic.twitter.com/EuU6gQ5U1q — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2019

Arsenal used their last home appearance of the season as a send-off to Aaron Ramsey, who leave on a free to Juventus in the summer.The Welshman couldn’t hold back his tired when he was honour by the North London crowd before kick off, Ramsey made his last appearance for the club in his side Europa League quarter-final against Napoli as a muscle injury has forced him to watch his sides remaining games from the sideline.Ramsey has been a great custodian for the club, having played 369 times for the club and won 3 FA Cups, the most recent in 2017.