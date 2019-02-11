Watch: Ramsey sends message to Arsenal fans after Juventus move

11 February at 21:10
Aaron Ramsey has officially agreed to join Juventus and the player will leave Arsenal at the end of the season. The Welshman is set to move to Turin as a free agent and after the announcement released by Juventus through their official website, Ramsey has shared a message for Arsenal fans to explain why he opted to join the Old Lady of Italian football at the end of the season.

Read Ramsey's message for Arsenal fans right here below:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Un post condiviso da Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) in data:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.