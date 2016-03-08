Watch: Referee forced to use walkie talkie as VAR breaks down during SPAL-Juve

The referee awarded a penalty to SPAL after discussing a situation with VAR. However, since the screen wasn't working, he didn't exactly see the situation himself but relied on the words of his colleagues. Take a look at the photos below.

La VAR ne marche pas, l’arbitre obligé de communiquer via talkie-walkie. Penalty transformé pour la SPAL. #SPALJuve pic.twitter.com/y2Red7xPkb — GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) February 22, 2020

During the game between SPAL and Juventus (currently 2-1 in favour of the Bianconeri), the referee was forced to use a walkie talkie as communication with VAR broke down completely. In fact, even the pitch monitor wasn't working.