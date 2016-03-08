Watch: Reggina announce Rolando with a Ronaldo twist...

Gabriele Rolando is a new Reggina player. Reggina acquired the defender from Sampdoria in a permanent move as Rolando was 'presented' with a Cristiano Ronaldo twist. In fact, the club presented Rolando as he posed like Cristiano Ronaldo does. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. Juve fans certainly recognize this 'famous' pose. More to come on the matter as Cristiano Ronaldo surely smiled when he saw the Rolando-Reggina presentation picture...