Watch: Ribery trains with Fiorentina for the first time

22 August at 13:00
Franck Ribery joined Fiorentina yesterday on a free transfer awakening great enthusiasm in Florence ahead of the Serie A opener of Vincenzo Montella's men against Napoli on Saturday. The former Bayern Munich man signed a two-year contract with the Viola and today he underwent his first training session at the club's training session. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will be ready for the match against Napoli but Montella would like to at least call him up for the match. Here is a photo of the attacker in his first training session with his new club:

