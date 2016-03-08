Watch: Ricardo Rodriguez impresses as Mirabelli looks on...

Ricardo Rodriguez joined AC Milan last summer as he has since been the rossoneri's starting left-back. He was decent this season but he did have some difficulty adapting to the Italian Serie A. Even so, clubs like Bayern Munich are interested in him but it doesn't seem like Milan want to let him leave. He played today with Switzerland in a friendly game against Japan as he scored a goal and made a few nice plays in front of Mirabelli's eyes (who was present at the game).Click our our gallery section to view his day of action right here on Calciomercato.com.