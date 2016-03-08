Watch: Rigoni scores a brace as Atalanta have a 2 goal lead over Roma

Roma are currently playing against Atalanta as Gianpiero Gasperini's side have a 3-1 lead at half-time. Javier Pastore opened the score against Atalanta but the away side then responded with 3 straight goals. Castagne and then Rigoni (twice) scored to give Atalanta the surprising 3-1 lead. You can view Rigoni's brace bellow by clicking on our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. Roma will surely have to come out strong in the second half if they want to salvage points out of this game...