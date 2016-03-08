Watch: Riyad Mahrez dedicates goal to late Leicester City owner
29 October at 22:30Manchester City star and former Leicester City player Riyad Mahrez dedicated his goal against Tottenham Hotspur to the Foxes' late owner and president Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Khun Vichai was involved in the tragic helicopter crash that happened outside the club's King Power Stadium and lost his life in it.
GOAL MANCHESTER CITY
An emotional Riyad Mahrez smashes home from close range after excellent work from Raheem Sterling
An emotional Riyad Mahrez smashes home from close range after excellent work from Raheem Sterling
During City's game against Tottenham at Wembley, Riyad Mahrez scored in the sixth minute and dedicated the goal to Khun Vichai.
