Watch: Riyad Mahrez dedicates goal to late Leicester City owner

GOAL MANCHESTER CITY



An emotional Riyad Mahrez smashes home from close range after excellent work from Raheem Sterling



Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports PL or follow: https://t.co/2OAYtFn4Vs pic.twitter.com/1LY3lYujiE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) 29 October 2018

Manchester City star and former Leicester City player Riyad Mahrez dedicated his goal against Tottenham Hotspur to the Foxes' late owner and president Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.Khun Vichai was involved in the tragic helicopter crash that happened outside the club's King Power Stadium and lost his life in it.During City's game against Tottenham at Wembley, Riyad Mahrez scored in the sixth minute and dedicated the goal to Khun Vichai.