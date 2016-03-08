Watch: Roma dedicate farewell video to Florenzi amid Valencia transfer

30 January at 18:50
Ever since the transfer window, Alessandro Florenzi has been linked with a move from Roma, as he hasn't had much space thus far this season. Now, the full-backs' departure is official as he has agreed to join Valencia.
 
On their official twitter page, Roma published a farewell video dedicated to their now former captain, wishing him the best of luck in his career. The deal will initially be a six-month loan but there might be a buy-out clause included.

