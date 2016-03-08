...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: Roma fans protest against Pallotta as they 'want' Ferrero

03 June at 20:35
Roma had a disappointing season as they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions league. Eusebio Di Francesco and Monchi were both let go of their respective positions during the season as Claudio Ranieri was appointed Roma boss up until the end of the season. As Ansa recently reported, some Roma fans recently wrote the following message on banners: 'Pallotta, it's time for you to leave. Roma wants Ferrero...'. There seems to be a lot of protest at the moment in the Italian capital as Pallotta is under pressure. You can view a tweet on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.