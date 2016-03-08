Watch: Roma fans protest against Pallotta as they 'want' Ferrero

Roma, striscioni contro Pallotta. Sono stati esposti in diverse zone della città | #ANSA https://t.co/bGC1YvCpgQ — Ansa Calcio & Sport (@ansacalciosport) 3 giugno 2019

Roma had a disappointing season as they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions league. Eusebio Di Francesco and Monchi were both let go of their respective positions during the season as Claudio Ranieri was appointed Roma boss up until the end of the season. As Ansa recently reported, some Roma fans recently wrote the following message on banners: 'Pallotta, it's time for you to leave. Roma wants Ferrero...'. There seems to be a lot of protest at the moment in the Italian capital as Pallotta is under pressure. You can view a tweet on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.