Watch: Roma say farewell to Manolas as his move to Napoli is official

30 June at 23:40
It is now official, Napoli have signed Kostas Manolas from Roma for 36 million euros as they activated his release clause. The Greek defender will soon leave for Naples as he will undergo his medicals with ADL's side. Manolas will form a formidable tandem with Kalidou Koulibaly at Napoli as they will be a force for sure. Roma wanted to say farewell to Manolas as they posted a video on the matter. View so bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. Let's not forget that Diawara is set to soon join Roma from Napoli as we will have more on the matter...
 

