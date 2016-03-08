Watch: Romero arrives at J Medical ahead of Juventus switch

The deal has already been done for a few months now, after the defender's brilliant debut season in the league. Now, he will sign for Juve on a permanent deal, but he's expected to be loaned back to Genoa for the upcoming season in order to develop.

Take a look at the video below to see his arrival, captured by CM's Lorenzo Bettoni.

​The new Juventus defender, Cristian Romero, arrived at J Medical early this morning to undergo the medical tests in order to complete the move from Genoa.