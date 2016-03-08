Cristiano Ronaldo is a new Juventus player. The Portuguese star has agreed to join the Old Lady for € 105 million and he will earn € 30 million-a-year for the next five seasons.The former Manchester United man is expected to arrive in Turin either on Sunday or Monday and on this day he will have his medical tests as well as his unveiling with the Old Lady who will present Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium.As we reported earlier today Agnelli flew to Greece this morning to finalize the deal and now the first picture of Agnelli, Ronaldo and Mendes celebrating the deal with Juve is emerging from social meda.