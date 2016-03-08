Watch: Ronaldo and De Ligt are getting ready for the new season

16 August at 21:15
Juve's Matthijs De Ligt and Cristiano Ronaldo both had an incredible season in 2019 as they are getting ready for the new 2019-2020 season. The Official UEFA Champions league account on Twitter posted a picture of both players training as they are getting ready for a new season. Juve fans are surely excited as Maurizio Sarri's men will be hoping to defend their Serie A champions title and finally win a UCL title. You can view the picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.