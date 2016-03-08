Watch: Ronaldo and De Ligt are getting ready for the new season

Cristiano Ronaldo & Matthijs de Ligt step up preparations #UCL pic.twitter.com/0brxIOsxps — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 16, 2019

Juve's Matthijs De Ligt and Cristiano Ronaldo both had an incredible season in 2019 as they are getting ready for the new 2019-2020 season. The Official UEFA Champions league account on Twitter posted a picture of both players training as they are getting ready for a new season. Juve fans are surely excited as Maurizio Sarri's men will be hoping to defend their Serie A champions title and finally win a UCL title. You can view the picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.