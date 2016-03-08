Watch: Ronaldo and Dybala's accidental kiss during celebrations goes viral

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo both played well against Parma last night, especially the latter, as he bagged himself a brace to secure the 2-1 win. And there is a video of the two Juventus stars that has gone viral: an 'accidental' kiss between them.



During the celebrations for the 2-1 goal scored by CR7 on Paulo's assist, the heads of the two players came together, and the two seemingly kissed each other. Of course, the video was shared by the Juve fans like crazy on social media. Take a look at it below.