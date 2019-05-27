Ronaldo and Totti take selfie before charity game - watch

Tomorrow evening, the game will also be shown on Television. On his official Instagram page, Francesco Totti published a photo of him and Ronaldo, who both will play for the National singer team (their first game together). Take a look at the photo below.



Today at the Allianz Stadium, a charity game will take place, featuring many big football players. In fact, the likes of Ronaldo, Pirlo, Chiellini, Buffon and Zanetti will all be present during the annual event.