Ronaldo and Totti take selfie before charity game - watch
27 May at 22:30Today at the Allianz Stadium, a charity game will take place, featuring many big football players. In fact, the likes of Ronaldo, Pirlo, Chiellini, Buffon and Zanetti will all be present during the annual event.
Tomorrow evening, the game will also be shown on Television. On his official Instagram page, Francesco Totti published a photo of him and Ronaldo, who both will play for the National singer team (their first game together). Take a look at the photo below.
