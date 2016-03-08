Watch: Ronaldo arrives at Juventus training ground to visit team doctor

28 March at 10:50
Juventus star Ronaldo has arrived at training to be assessed again on the injury that was picked up on international duty.

The Portuguese star was rumoured to have flown to Barcelona to a secondary medical opinion last night but instead, it was reported that he was in Spain for personal and sponsor reasons.

What the video below.
 

