Watch: Ronaldo arrives for Juventus training

02 November at 21:35
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was seen arriving at Juventus' training centre earlier this afternoon, ahead of the club's Serie A game against Cagliari.

While the crowd waiting to see him wasn't thick, there were some people who were expecting Ronaldo any minute. He did not stop for autographs though and went straight to the training centre.
  The video shows fans cheering Ronaldo's name as he arrived towards the training ground.
 

