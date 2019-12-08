Watch: Ronaldo calls for Juventus unity after Lazio setback

Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season yesterday against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, with the home side defeating the Bianconeri 3-1. Cristiano Ronaldo was the only goalscorer for Maurizio Sarri's team. CR7 scored for his club after several weeks of unsatisfactory performances and some controversies with the Juventus coach.Despite the loss, however, the Portuguese star evidently is not giving up, which can be clearly seen in his latest Instagram post: "We hold on, all united until the end," Ronaldo wrote after the negative result in Rome.