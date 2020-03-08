Watch: Ronaldo celebrates 1000 career matches on social media

Juventus defeated Inter Milan 2-0 yesterday in front of an empty Allianz Stadium and once again returned to the top of the Serie A table. The match was a special one for the main star of the Bianconeri Cristiano Ronaldo, who played his 1000th career game against the Nerazzurri. The Portuguese phenomenon did not manage to get on the scoresheet but Maurizio Sarri's team managed to guarantee a victory anyway. After the match, the 35-year-old took his time and dedicated an Instagram post to his 1000th match."So proud to reach 1000 official games in my career with a very important victory that pus on the top of the table again! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, my family and friends and to my fans that helped me to reach this great achievement," he wrote.Here is the Instagram post: