Watch: Ronaldo continues to celebrate his first trophy with Juventus

17 January at 20:10
Following the Supercoppa win against AC Milan in Saudi Arabia last night, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be in a very good mood. 
 
The Portuguese star posted a video on his Instagram story, as shown below, in which he's notably happy after grabbing his first trophy with the Bianconeri. However, not only did he grab his first trophy with the side, but he also scored the only goal of the game to secure the win. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.