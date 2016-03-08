Watch: Ronaldo continues to celebrate his first trophy with Juventus
17 January at 20:10Following the Supercoppa win against AC Milan in Saudi Arabia last night, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be in a very good mood.
The Portuguese star posted a video on his Instagram story, as shown below, in which he's notably happy after grabbing his first trophy with the Bianconeri. However, not only did he grab his first trophy with the side, but he also scored the only goal of the game to secure the win.
Quando vinci il tuo primo trofeo con la Juve #SuperJuve pic.twitter.com/XsbbrKz17Y— VecchiaSignora.com (@forumJuventus) 17 januari 2019
