Watch: Ronaldo copies Dybala celebration against Frosinone

15 February at 22:15
After having scored Juventus' third goal against Frosinone, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to pay a tribute to his teammate Paulo Dybala, who had earlier scored the bianconeri's first goal of the game.

Dybala had added his flavor to Ronaldo's 'Siiuuu' celebration after having scored the first goal of the game at the Allianz Stadium, as it was Ronaldo himself who assisted him for it.
But Ronaldo scored the third and celebrated in the same way as Dybala, in a celebration that can be called the 'Masked Siuuuu'. 

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Frosinone
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.