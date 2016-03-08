Watch: Ronaldo copies Dybala celebration against Frosinone
15 February at 22:15After having scored Juventus' third goal against Frosinone, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to pay a tribute to his teammate Paulo Dybala, who had earlier scored the bianconeri's first goal of the game.
Dybala had added his flavor to Ronaldo's 'Siiuuu' celebration after having scored the first goal of the game at the Allianz Stadium, as it was Ronaldo himself who assisted him for it.
3-0 For Juventus Ronaldo with the third Goal of the day. #JuveFrosinone pic.twitter.com/rhw98NnuDg— Football_Revised (@FRevised) February 15, 2019
But Ronaldo scored the third and celebrated in the same way as Dybala, in a celebration that can be called the 'Masked Siuuuu'.
