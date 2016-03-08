Watch: Ronaldo excuses himself to Manchester United fans

09 November at 19:45
Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo scored a great goal this past week in the UCL against Manchester United but the bianconeri ended up losing by a 1-2 score line anyhow. Ronaldo had celebrated his goal at first by showing his abs but he then seemingly felt bad. Here is what he recently posted on social media as you can see that he has a lot of respect for Manchester United. You can view the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
   

