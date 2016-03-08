Watch: Ronaldo furious with a pitch invader after Bayer-Juve

Pretty shameful that not once but twice someone managed to get to him. Seeing how many nutters there are these days, they should have done better pic.twitter.com/XFtTfT2vRI — Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) December 11, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo was furious at the end of the match against Bayer Leverkusen, which Juventus won by 2-0. The Portuguese star, who scored one goal this evening, didn't appreciate the actions of a fan that invaded the pitch after the game.The invader almost dragged Ronaldo to the ground, pushing him off his shoulder. Understandably so, CR7 reacted very badly to the incident, shouting at the fan and going towards him with a threatening gesture. The stewards eventually got a hold of the invader.