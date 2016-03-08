Relaxed with my family Where are you writing from? Pubblicato da Cristiano Ronaldo private su Sabato 7 luglio 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve, a deal inches closer and closer as each day goes by. Ronaldo has found a total agreement with the bianconeri (on a 30 million euros per season salary) but Juve still have to wait for Real Madrid's green light.A RONALDO HINT LIVE VIA FACEBOOK? - Cristiano Ronaldo had a live chat on Facebook with his fans from Greece. Interesting enough, he wanted to thank his fans in Italian. Is he getting ready to speak Italian daily? Only time will tell. Here is what he said: " Juve? We are in a waiting moment. Let's hope everything can be normal soon, let's see. Besiktas? Well Pepe and Quaresma play there so who knows....".You can view his live message to the fans bellow right here on our Calciomercato.com site. There should be more important news on the Ronaldo-Juve front early next week as the bianconeri fans can't wait. Time will tell...