Watch: Ronaldo gives a reward to a fan to whom he accidentally broke her nose
30 January at 15:05When Juventus played Chievo Verona the other week, Cristiano Ronaldo took a shot which, with so much power, hit a woman in the audience, breaking her nose in the process. However, CR7 has rectified the issue and has given the person in question, Bianconeri fan Elena Di Martino, a signed Juventus jersey.
After the match, Di Martino said that she "expected an invite to dinner" but was shocked when she did receive something in return for her broken nose from Juve's star man. The shirt reads "For Elena, a hug - Cristiano" and you can see a picture of Di Martino with the jersey below.
