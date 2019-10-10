Watch: Ronaldo is fully focused on Portugal's next game
11 October at 19:00Cristiano Ronaldo has been doing well for Juventus as he is now fully focused on the Portuguese National football team during the international break. Here is what Ronaldo had to say on the matter as he posted a message on social media: 'Fully focused on our next game...'. Ronaldo had taken a break from the Portuguese national team but he is now back and fully focused. You can view his message bellow right here right now:
Go to comments