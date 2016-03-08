Watch: Ronaldo is getting ready for Atletico

Juve are coming off a 0-0 draw against Fiorentina this week-end as they are now getting ready to play against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions league. Cristiano Ronaldo worked out in a personalized way today as he is getting ready to play against Simeone's club. The Portuguese legend is clearly anxious to play in the UCL again as this will be Juve's first game in the competition. You can view a picture on the matter bellow, right here:


