Watch: Ronaldo is on holidays in the French Riviera

23 June at 20:20
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juve last summer from Real Madrid as the Portuguese legend had a solid first season in Turin. Ronaldo is now currently on vacations in the French Riviera as he posted updates on his Instagram account. The Juve star is with his family as he seems to be really enjoying himself. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. With Max Allegri now gone, Maurizio Sarri is the new head coach of the bianconeri. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Holidays with my family in France Riviera Enjoy the views

Un post condiviso da Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) in data:

