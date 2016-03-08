Non capita a tutti i bambini di fare una foto con la statua del babbo #CR7 #CristianoRonaldo #CR7Junior pic.twitter.com/lIQEk9FwLS — Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) April 13, 2019

Juventus' Under-9 squad flew to the island of Madeira, Portugal, to play at the International Maritimo Centenary Tournament. In the birthplace and childhood island of Cristiano Ronaldo, the young Bianconeri found their time to take a photo with the main star of Massimiliano Allegri's team but not in person but with his statue. Among the young stars, in the front row, there is obviously also the son Cristiano Jr, one of the protagonists of the Juventus youth side.