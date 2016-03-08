Watch: Ronaldo Jr poses with his father's statue in Madeira

13 April at 14:30
Juventus' Under-9 squad flew to the island of Madeira, Portugal, to play at the International Maritimo Centenary Tournament. In the birthplace and childhood island of Cristiano Ronaldo, the young Bianconeri found their time to take a photo with the main star of Massimiliano Allegri's team but not in person but with his statue. Among the young stars, in the front row, there is obviously also the son Cristiano Jr, one of the protagonists of the Juventus youth side.
 

