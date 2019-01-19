Watch: Ronaldo makes the children dream from Vinovo
19 January at 19:20Today was a different type of after-noon for Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend was at Vinovo to watch his son Cristiano Junior play (with the Under 9's) against Perugia. Cristiano Junior had a great game as he scored 5 goals. After the game, Ronaldo took a picture with the Juve under 9 team as the chlidren couldn't believe it. You can view the picture bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. You can also visit our website for general football news.
