Watch: Ronaldo meets up with fan who was hit by a ball

28 January at 20:50
On January 21st, Juve fan Elena Di Martino was hit in her face by a ball during the Juve-Chievo warm-ups. It was actually a Cristiano Ronaldo shot that hit her on the nose and that broke her glasses. Ronaldo heard about this as he met up with Elena today and gave her a signed Juventus jersey. Cristiano Ronaldo said: ' For Elena, a hug'. Elena was very pleased as you can view a picture on the matter bellow and in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. 

