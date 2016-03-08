Watch: Ronaldo messes up in training and 'goes mad' as Juve teammates laugh

10 December at 17:00
Ahead of tomorrow's clash with Bayer Leverkusen in the final Champions League group stage game, Juventus had a training session at Continassa this morning, the first 15 minutes of which were open to the public. Ronaldo, as always, offered some entertainment.
 
During the initial passing exercises, CR7's first touch wasn't what he had hoped for. Seconds later, he 'went crazy' as he decided to kick all the balls away, much to the amusement of his Juventus teammates. After a rough spell, the Portuguese star certainly lightened the mood up.
 

