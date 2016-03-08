Watch: Ronaldo mocks reporter before training
13 September at 21:45Despite having failed to score his debut goal for Juventus after the first three games, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be in a great mood, judging from today's training session.
As the Juve players entered the training pitch, Ronaldo spotted the reporter, who was in the middle of making a live report from the training ground.
The Portuguese international then decided to make a parody of the reporter, before bursting out in laughter. Take a look at the video down below.
#Ronaldo having some fun in training pic.twitter.com/ytqntTmIHs— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) 13 september 2018
Go to comments