Watch: Ronaldo never stops - training in the pool during Dubai holiday
26 December at 22:00Cristiano Ronaldo never stops. This is and has been his main strength been throughout his career: when others rest he works, even hard, to make his body better, to make it as similar as possible to a machine. And he did it quite well.
Thus, also on Boxing Day, CR7 continues to train. As Juventus star is currently on holiday with his family in Dubai, he decided to have a training session in the pool. Of course, he wants to return and be at the top as soon as possible. Take a look at the video and photos below.
