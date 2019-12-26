Watch: Ronaldo never stops - training in the pool during Dubai holiday

Cristiano Ronaldo never stops. This is and has been his main strength been throughout his career: when others rest he works, even hard, to make his body better, to make it as similar as possible to a machine. And he did it quite well.Thus, also on Boxing Day, CR7 continues to train. As Juventus star is currently on holiday with his family in Dubai, he decided to have a training session in the pool. Of course, he wants to return and be at the top as soon as possible. Take a look at the video and photos below.