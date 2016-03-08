Watch: Ronaldo poses with his new Rolls Royce Cullinan

01 March at 22:15
As we informed you several days ago, Ronaldo acquired a new car, particularly a Rolls Royce Cullinan for 400 thousand euros. The Portuguese star confirmed this today. The Juventus striker posted a picture on social media where he poses alongside his new car with a simple caption: "Work done" in Portuguese. CR7 is currently preparing for the big Serie A matchup against Napoli on Sunday and will look to score his 20th goal of the season at the San Paolo.
 

