Watch: Ronaldo poses with Player of the Year award on social media

31 December at 13:15
Cristiano Ronaldo won the Player of the Year award at the Globe Soccer Awards two days ago, which was his sixth career victory in the category, cementing the position as the record man in terms of triumphs. The Portuguese phenomenon arrived in Dubai to collect his prize in great fashion and with a new haircut. Today, the Juventus star posted a photo of himself from the gala posing with the award. Here is the Instagram post:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

