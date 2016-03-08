Watch: Ronaldo puts Juve up against Genoa
20 October at 18:32Cristiano Ronaldo has been facing a lot of trouble off the pitch with allegations made against him about an incident of sexual assault at a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009. Despite this, the Portuguese forward has shown that it is not troubling him too much by putting Juventus up against Genoa.
The two sides are facing off in Serie A at the moment, pitting the most in-form team against the most in-form striker in Krzysztof Piatek, who Pavel Nedved described as having his ‘trial’ for Juventus in the match today.
You can watch Ronaldo’s goal below:
| GOAL |— Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) October 20, 2018
It's @Cristiano's fifth of the season.
@juventusfcen 1-0 @GenoaCFC pic.twitter.com/icad7MiyUD
