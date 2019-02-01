...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: Ronaldo reveals his new cleats for the 2019-2020 season

cristiano ronaldo, juve, esulta, pugno, spalle, 2018/19
06 July at 23:10
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus last summer from Real Madrid as the Portuguese legend had a pretty solid first season in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo recently announced that he will be using the 'New Mercs' cleats next season. Ronaldo wants to have an even better season in 2019-2020 as he will be hoping that the 'New Mercs' will help him score many more goals. You can view an image on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.