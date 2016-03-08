Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed as to how former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson helped him improve his game.Ronaldo said: "Too many step-overs, decision making was not the best."He taught me how to do it. In the Premier League, they don't fall over so easy, they are tough. As I've said many times, he taught me everything. He was like a father to me. He helped me a lot at Manchester United."