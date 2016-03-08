And as always, he managed to spare some time for the fans. At half-time, he was asked by a little kid to sign an autograph and take a photo, before heading down the tunnel. However, it wasn't over there, as a fan decided to enter the pitch during the game.

Before he was taken away by security, the Juventus star allowed him to take a photo, which meant a lot to the supporter. In fact, he cried as his dream came true. Later on, another kid entered the pitch. Take a look at the video and photo below.

Even when he scores a hat-trick, @Cristiano always makes time for his fans pic.twitter.com/MK1aBsxd6w — 433 (@official433) November 14, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo stopping for a little boy during half time for an autograph. Lifetime memories for the young kid.



Lovely gesture from CR7. pic.twitter.com/yUQRFx5OCx — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 14, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo came back with a bang this evening, after being subbed off in Juventus' games against Lokomotiv Moscow and AC Milan. In Portugal's clash with Lithuania this evening, the star striker bagged himself a hat-trick in the 6-0.