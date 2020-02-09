Watch: Ronaldo's message following Juve's defeat to Verona

Yesterday's defeat away at Hellas Verona is certainly one that Juventus have had a hard time digesting. Having taken the lead through Ronaldo, the hosts then turned the game around in the second half as Borini and Pazzini sealed the comeback.



For Sarri, therefore, there is a lot of work to be done. Should Inter beat Milan tonight, then the Scudetto race would be all square once again. One Instagram, Ronaldo sent a message to the Bianconeri fans after what can only be described as a disappointing night.



"It wasn’t the result we wanted but we need to keep working hard to achieve our goal," he wrote.

