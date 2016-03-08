Watch: Ronaldo scores amazing free-kick goal vs Switzerland

05 June at 21:30
The club season may be over but there are still some international matches to be played. Portugal are currently playing against Switzerland in the semi-final of the Nations League at the Estádio do Dragão and took the lead thanks to a magnificent free-kick goal from Juventus' star Cristiano Ronaldo who managed to once again show his brilliant technique on the international stage, even though it seemed to have been absent during the regular season for the Bianconeri.
 

