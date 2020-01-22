Watch: Ronaldo sends message after Juve's convincing win against Roma

Cristiano Ronaldo managed to get on the scoresheet once again. His goal in the first half of Juve-Roma inspired the Bianconeri to grab a convincing win at the Allianz Stadium, beating the Giallorossi by three goals to one in the end.



"Solid game by the team against a tough opponent! Let's go to the semifinals!", CR7 wrote on Instagram after the victory against the Olimpico side. In the semi-finals of Coppa Italia, Juventus will face either AC Milan or Torino. Take a look at the striker's message below.

