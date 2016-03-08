As seen in the video below, Ronaldo got himself into an unusual situation with Valencia's defender Murillo. The Portuguese seemingly made contact with the opponent's head, which caused the referee to show him a straight red card. However, at first glance, it looks like a harsh call.

To make things even more interesting, Ronaldo had never been sent off in the Champions League, prior to this game of course.

In his Champions League debut for Juventus, Ronaldo was sent off after just 29 minutes of play.