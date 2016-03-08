Watch: Ronaldo shows off anger - takes off medal straight away

Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't get on the scoresheet, was visibly upset as he took off the medal straight away. Given his success in recent times, he's not used to losing finals and finishing second. In the end, his determination is very important for the entire Juve team.

"Ronaldo's not one for silver medals, is he?"



CR7 was not having it. Straight off. pic.twitter.com/oy81C82xQO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 22, 2019

Earlier this evening, Juventus lost the Italian Supercup final against Lazio, conceding three goals. Of course, the Bianconeri players were very disappointed at the end of the game, which became evident during the medal ceremony.