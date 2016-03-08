Watch: Ronaldo shows off his Juve "400" jersey with pride
05 November at 09:30Bianconeri striker Cristiano Ronaldo is adapting well to life in Turin as the Portuguese star moved to Juve this past summer. To celebrate his 400th career goal, Juve and Andrea Agnelli presented Ronaldo a "400" commemorative jersey this past week-end. IlBianconero reported that Ronaldo was very pleased by the gesture as he posted a picture on the matter with pride. You can view the picture bellow by clicking on our gallery section right here right now on Calciomercato.com.
Go to comments