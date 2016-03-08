Watch: Ronaldo signs autographs at a traffic light
28 August at 17:20Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was seen signing autographs for fans at a traffic light near the Juventus training ground in Turin.
Cristiano #Ronaldo signs autographs for fans at a traffic light near the #Juventus training centre. pic.twitter.com/lDhnzWLHGZ— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) August 28, 2018
The Portuguese star stopped at a traffic light to sign autographs for fans, who were eagerly waiting for him near the Old Lady training centre in Turin.
