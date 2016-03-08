Watch: Ronaldo welcomes Danilo at Juventus

08 August at 22:00
Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo are two players that know each other very well. Spending two seasons together at Real Madrid, the pair contributed to the victories of several important trophies, including two Champions League ones.
 
Now, they have reunited once again, hoping to win as much as possible with the Juventus shirt. The right-back was greeted by Ronaldo upon his arrival, after leaving Man City for the Turin side. Check out the video of it down below.

